Don’t Worry Darling cast: Who is in the Olivia Wilde movie?

Who are the Don’t Worry Darling cast? Yes, we know about Harry Styles and Florence Pugh but like… who else?

Stars from all over the film industry have flocked to bring this bonkers movie —where 1950s husbands and wives live in an experimental utopian society — to life.

Yet, with all the Don’t Worry Darling drama across Venice Film Festival and social media, it is easy to overlook the various cast members of the thriller movie, which, as well as a pop star, also include people from the MCU, DCEU, and even showrunners from popular animated series. So, strap into your simulation as we run through the biggest stars of the Don’t Worry Darling cast.

Don’t Worry Darling cast

Florence Pugh — Alice Chambers

Florence Pugh plays Alice Chambers in the dystopian flick — but this isn’t the actor’s first brush with horror movies. Since her breakout role in Midsommar, Pugh has become one of the most sought-after performers in Hollywood; playing Amy March in period drama movie Little Women and Yelena Belova in the MCU, amongst others.

Harry Styles — Jack Chambers

Compared to Pugh, Styles is much more of an acting novice — with a fleeting appearance in the Eternals post-credit scene and supporting role in Dunkirk pretty much being the extent of Harry Styles movies. However, alongside Don’t Worry Darling, Styles is taking on another leading role in period drama My Policeman.

Chris Pine — Frank

One of the more established actors on this list, Chris Pine has range: from rom-com maestro with films like The Princess Diaries 2 to science fiction movie hero Captain Kirk in the Star Trek movies. He’s also popped up in the DCEU as Steve Trevor in the first two Wonder Woman movies.

Gemma Chan — Shelley

Gemma Chan and Harry Styles were actually in the same movie together, with Chan playing a central role as Sersi in the Marvel movie the Eternals. She’s also been in blockbusters like Crazy Rich Asians and shot to stardom after her role in British sci-fi series Humans.

Olivia Wilde — Bunny

As well as directing Don’t Worry Darling — her second turn in the director’s chair after the teen movie Booksmart —Wilde also plays a central role in the movie. As an actor, she’s appeared in films like Tron: Legacy and the critically-acclaimed drama series House.

Nick Kroll — Bill

You might not recognise Nick Kroll — but you’ve definitely heard his voice before. He plays Gunter in the widely popular animated movies Sing and Sing 2 and is also the creator of two hugely popular Netflix series: Big Mouth, and its spin-off series, Human Resources. As well as voicing Nick, one of the protagonists of Big Mouth, he also voices the likes of Coach Steve and Maury — the infamous Hormone Monster/

Kiki Layne — Margaret

Kiki Layne is perhaps best known for her starring role in the romance movie If Beale Street Could Talk, but she’s also played prominent roles in drama movies like Native Son and in the action movie The Old Guard. As one of the most exciting new talents in Hollywood, we can’t wait to see what she does next.

