What is the best Harry Styles movie? OK, we know there’s not many to choose from, but we just love making lists and forcing movies to compete against one another for a fictional crown.

Somewhere between his time in One Direction and forging his own solo music career, Harry Styles also managed to break into Hollywood and bag some pretty big roles. When he’s not touring the planet as a beloved popstar, Styles has shown up in the MCU and worked with Christopher Nolan – not bad going, really.

Styles also has two more films on the horizon – the drama movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman – but until they arrive, here’s our attempt at ranking the Harry Styles movies. Let me tell you, reader, it was pretty easy to pick the winner here.

Harry Styles movies ranked, from best to worst:

Dunkirk

Eternals

Dunkirk (2017)

Eyebrows were certainly raised when esteemed director Christopher Nolan revealed he had cast popstar Harry Styles in an epic war movie, with Styles having no prior acting experience. Surely it would be weird to see such a recognisable celebrity in the midst of such a sensitive historical story?

Well, somewhat surprisingly, Styles gives a really strong, convincing performance. So much so, you soon forget he’s a megastar musician and are able to fully invest in his journey as a character. Dunkirk is a stunningly made movie based on a true story, excelling in its technical elements and capturing a moment of human history with exceptional storytelling.

Eternals (2021)

There’s quite a gulf in class between the top entry in this list, and this particular MCU movie, but in truth, very few of the issues with the latter can be blamed on Harry Styles. The reason being, he only shows up for a quick post-credits scene in the Eternals ending.

Taking on the role of MCU character Eros, AKA Starfox, Styles is technically the brother of the big, purple Marvel villain Thanos – you can see the resemblance, can’t you? This Marvel movie is guilty of some dodgy CGI, an overstuffed cast, and a sluggish story, and ranks as one of the weakest of Marvel’s Phase 4.

That didn’t take long, did it? If you’re a Harry Styles fan, you might be interested in our list of the best musicals of all time. And, if you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of months, you really should dive into all the Don’t Worry Darling drama that’s been kicking off.