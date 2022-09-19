How to watch Don’t Worry, Darling. After her directorial debut with the hit teen movie Booksmart, Olivia Wilde is back in the director’s chair with a thriller movie that is already garnering comparisons to The Stepford Wives for its portrayal of traditional, ’50s-like marriage with a sinister conspiracy bubbling away in the background.

Even if you haven’t heard of the movie yet, the Don’t Worry Darling drama behind the scenes has ensured that the drama movie has never left headlines: from the questions over Shia LeBoeuf’s alleged “firing” to one of the most awkward press campaigns of all time, which culminated in wild allegations that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine during Venice Film Festival.

Some might say the behind-the-scenes controversy overshadowed the film, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and Gemma Chan, amongst others. Others might claim it helped bolster the horror movie‘s publicity. But either way, it’s clear that Don’t Worry Darling isn’t one to miss. So, here are all the details on how to watch Don’t Worry Darling.

How to watch Don’t Worry Darling

After premiering at Venice Film Festival on September 5, Don’t Worry Darling is set to arrive in theatres across the UK and US on September 23.

Tickets are available to pre-order now at all major movie theatre chains, or cinema-goers can show up on the day to snag a ticket, subject to availability.

Can I stream Don’t Worry Darling?

Because Don’t Worry Darling is a Warner Bros movie, it is likely that, in the US, it will be available to stream on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release.

Given that Don’t Worry Darling is released in theatres on September 23, this makes November 7 a likely date for the film to hit the streaming service. Unfortunately, HBO Max isn’t available in the UK, meaning that UK viewers will probably need to wait for Don’t Worry Darling to become purchasable on video-on-demand services like Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Warner Bros made their last major release, Elvis, available to purchase or rent digitally 46 days after its theatrical release — so it’s possible that they will do the same with Don’t Worry Darling. Otherwise, it is likely that they will time the film’s VOD release with its DVD/Blu-Ray release, which will most likely occur between 6-8 weeks after the film’s theatrical release. This means that the latest we can expect to see Don’t Worry Darling will be around late November 2022.

In the meantime, if you’re hungry for more nail-biting, psychological horrors, check out our guide to the best Jordan Peele movies.