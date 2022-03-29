Finding Nemo Disney Plus series rumoured to be in development

Disney Plus may be adding a brand new spin-off series to its growing catalogue of classics. In a recent episode of The DisInsider Show podcast( via What’s On Disney Plus), it was revealed that an all-new Finding Nemo TV series may be in the early stages of development along with several other Pixar related projects.

Since releasing in 2003, Finding Nemo has been a firm favourite for all animated movie lovers. Grossing an impressive $940.3 million at the global box office and spawning a successful 2016 sequel, Finding Dory, it isn’t surprising that Disney would be keen on expanding the profitable IP. The streaming service has already been pushing to add more animated spin-offs as of late, such as the Cars TV series Cars On the Road, and the UP spin-off Dug Days – so it seems like more Finding Nemo content is a no brainer too.

On The DisInsider show, Editor-In-Chief Skyler Shuler and Co-Editor-In-Chief Derek Cornell hinted at the exciting news: “So this is straight out of Pixar. Let’s just say over the next couple years you are going to still get original content after Lightyear, thanks to things like Cars On The Road and Dug Days. Pixar is diving into the world of series,” the two continued. “They are getting to animate and develop alongside Andrew Stanton, a Finding Nemo series for Disney Plus.”

Stanton was the writer and director of the original 2003 animated movie Finding Nemo. Hearing the news that the original creator is on board to develop the potential spin-off is an exciting development that points to the upcoming show maintaining the original family movie’s charm which made it so successful back in the day.

However, let’s be clear; there has been no firm confirmation of a Finding Nemo series past Shuler and Cornell’s statement. We are still waiting on Disney to announce that the spin-off is indeed in the works.

