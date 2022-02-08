Lightyear’s new trailer introduces Buzz’s creepy robot cat

He’s a starman waiting in the sky. Emphasis on man, not toy. The new Pixar movie with the confusing concept, Lightyear, has a new trailer and we actually get to hear Chris Evans’ voice this time. He is also joined by a creepy robot cat companion called Sox.

The new trailer gives more context about where Buzz is and what he’s trying to achieve. Stranded on a hostile planet filled with aliens that are constantly attacking, Buzz and his human (not toy!) companions are striving to find a way home. The trailer starts with Buzz saying “A year of work for a four minute flight. Isn’t that something?” before his feet are swiped from under him by a long green tentacle.

We then hear Evans’ voiceover saying; “Buzz Lightyear Mission Log. After a full year of being marooned on this planet, our first test flight is a go. Let’s get everyone home.” As Buzz launches into what looks like warp-speed or hyper-drive or whatever those sci-fi words are, Starman by David Bowie starts playing.

We then see Buzz unboxing a ginger robot cat who says; “Hi I’m Sox, your personal companion robot” The hostilities continue with Buzz being pursued by “just a massive robot.” With his constant blank stare and monotone voice, Sox says; “That was utterly terrifying and I regret having joined you.”

You can watch the trailer below;

Lightyear will be released in June 2022. We still don’t know to what extent it will have a theatrical release, after Pixar’s last four films were all affected by the pandemic – Soul, Luca and the upcoming Turning Red all went (or are going) straight to Disney Plus and Onward’s release unfortunately coincided with the first lockdowns in March 2020.

