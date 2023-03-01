Demon Slayer season 3 trailer finally reveals release date

It is good news for all of you anime series fans, because the Demon Slayer season 3 release date just dropped. That is right, after months of waiting, a new Demon Slayer season 3 trailer was revealed during a special event in Japan – and in the clip, fans were gifted with never seen before footage as well as a release window.

As per the teaser for the hit TV series, Demon Slayer season 3 will return to our screens on April 9, 2023. To celebrate the big occasion, the anime will go live with a one-hour premiere. And if the action-packed trailer is anything to go by, fans are in for a real treat as they tune in to see Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer characters’ latest adventure.

For those of you that need a quick refresher on Demon Slayer lore, Demon Slayer season 3 will be covering the Swordsmith Village arc – which takes place directly after the events of the Entertainment District arc that was covered back in Demon Slayer season 2.

The next chapter of the animated series will see Tanjiro and co travel to the Swordsmith Village so that Hotaru Haganezuka (the Demon Slayer Corps affiliated swordsmith) can repair Tanjiro’s sword – which he broke in his last epic battle against the anime villain Muzan Kibutsuji’s inner circle.

From the trailer, we see Tanjiro’s sword being forged, plenty of new high-ranking demons, and even the appearance of the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. With the promise of action, and new anime characters in the mix, Demon Slayer season 3 appears to be well worth the wait.

If you are dying to see a sneak peek of Demon Slayer season 3, fans can start booking tickets for the anime movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village – which hits theatres on March 1. In the new movie, the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc will be shown, along with the first episode of the new season.

Otherwise, you can wait and catch up on Demon Slayer seasons 1 and 2, available to watch on the streaming service Crunchyroll and on Netflix (depending on your region).