Is Muzan related to the Ubuyashiki family in Demon Slayer? When it comes to thousand-year-old family trees, things can get tricky. So, The Digital Fix is here to break down one of the most shocking family relations in anime, period. Warning spoilers ahead!

Demon Slayer is one of the best anime series of all time, thanks to its riveting story and well of lore. For years fans have been following the adventures of the Demon Slayer Corps as they fight monsters and try to take down the big bad Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji. However, along with seeing our favorite Demon Slayer characters fight for their lives, the shounen anime has some surprising lore.

Here we break down if the Muzan and the Ubuyashiki family are related in Demon Slayer. And if so, why did the Ubuyashiki family create the Demon Slayer Corps to bring down the iconic villain?

Is Muzan related to the Ubuyashiki family in Demon Slayer?

Yes! In a shocking twist of fate, it turns out that Muzan is related to the Ubuyashiki family.

This fact is revealed by Kagaya Ubuyashiki in the Demon Slayer manga, and it turns out that the Ubuyashiki’s blood relationship with the demon king has major consequences.

If you watched the Demon Slayer season 3 ending, you would know that Muzan wasn’t always a demon. In fact, he was once a sickly human who was turned into a demon thanks to ingesting mysterious medicine infused with blood. Therefore, since he wasn’t always a monster, Muzan had a family thousands of years ago and even has descendants, none other than the Ubuyashiki family.

But his descendants had to pay the price for his sins. The Ubuyashiki family’s relation to Muzan is proven by their curse. Thanks to the fact that Muzan is the Demon King and created more monsters like him with his blood, the Ubuyashiki family was punished by the gods. Children in the Ubuyashiki family are born weak and die young. In fact, even if they survive childhood, many won’t live past 30 years old.

This has led the Ubuyashiki family to try and break their curse by purging the world of demons and destroying Muzan once and for all. And thus, the Demon Slayer Corps was born, and the Ubuyashiki family has been leading the fighters for thousands of years, forever focused on their mission to kill the Demon King.

So there you have it. It turns out that the people responsible for the organization that is hell-bent on destroying him are Muzan’s own family. I mean, if all your descendants hold a grudge against you, you know that you have to be a top-tier anime villain, right?

