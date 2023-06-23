Does Tanjiro become a Hashira in Demon Slayer? The Hashira have long been the top dogs of the Demon Corps. They are the highest-ranking members of the monster-fighting organization and regularly fight against the Twelve Kizuki. However, does our hero Tanjiro Kamado ever join their ranks? Warning, spoilers ahead!

Demon Slayer is one of the best anime series out right now, and that’s partly due to the fact that the show has so many exciting fights, the best of which are performed by the Hashira. However, plenty of Demon Slayer characters have continued to grow in their skills and abilities, giving the Hashira a run for their money. And as we move into the animated series‘ next season covering the Hashira Training arc, you may be wondering if Tanjiro will finally get a promotion and join the Demon Corps’ upper ranks.

Below we look over the vents from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga and everything we know from the hit anime to answer the big question: Does Tanjiro become a Hashira in Demon Slayer?

Does Tanjiro become a Hashira in Demon Slayer?

No, Tanjiro isn’t a Hashira, and according to the original Demon Slayer manga, will never officially become one either.

Now you may be confused by this revelation. I mean, Tanjiro has killed multiple Upper-Rank demons, and Demon Slayer season 4 will be covering the Hashira Training Arc, where our hero works with all the remaining Hashira members. So why isn’t Tanjiro officially a Hashira? Well, let’s get into it.

Although Tanjiro will be training with the Hashira members in the next season of the anime, he will never officially be promoted before his final battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. If you’ve read the Demon Slayer manga, you’d know that after Muzan is finally defeated, the Demon Corps disband, meaning that the Hashira no longer exists since there is no need for them.

I mean, once you kill Muzan (whose blood creates the monsters), all new demon production is stopped, and the world is effectively saved. So yeah, Tanjiro will never get the chance to be promoted to a Hashira, but at least he helps rid the world of demons, right?

Is Tanjiro powerful enough to be a Hashira?

Tanjiro may not be an official Hashira, but he has proven that he has strong enough abilities and skills to become one. Not only has he defeated multiple Upper-Rank demons, but he is also the only Demon Slayer to currently know Hinokami Kagura (Sun Breathing).

Besides his skills, Tanjiro has also shown us time and time again that he is resilient and refuses to be beaten in a battle. Even when he is pushed to his limits, this anime character will get up again and fight – motivated by the thought of saving his loved ones.

To top all of this off, Tanjiro’s scar is actually a Demon Mark which lets him see the “Transparent World”. This lets him anticipate his opponents’ attacks by seeing their blood flow and is a pretty overpowered ability while in combat. So yeah, although Tanjiro often views himself as unworthy or needing more power, he is easily powerful enough to be a Hashira.

