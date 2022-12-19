Demon Slayer character shuts down subway in Mexico

When it comes to hit anime series, Demon Slayer is one of the most popular and far-reaching shows out there right now. So it should come as a surprise to no one that the TV series is trending online once again.

However, while you may initially think the beloved horror anime is gaining internet attention due to the excitement of the Demon Slayer season 3 release date in April 2023, the surge in trends is actually all thanks to the Demon Slayer character Nezuko’s antics on a subway in Mexico. Metro CDMX, the organization which oversees transit in Mexico City, posted a report on their Twitter page on December 16 explaining that one of its lines was down for technical issues.

Luckily for commuters, nothing was seriously wrong with the train after inspection. Instead of any major technical issues, the problems on Line 6 were actually caused by a small figurine of the anime character Nezuko jamming the doors.

“This morning, a train from Line 6 was removed for inspection as a plastic object was preventing its doors from closing properly. Please protect your personal belongings [on the subway] and do not obstruct doors,” the post reads (via Comicbook.com), attaching a snap of the chibi figurine of the anime character with her bamboo mouth guard and all.

While we can imagine how annoyed travellers may have been with these delays, let’s be honest, the whole scenario is pretty funny, and the internet seems to agree on that fact.

Some fans have quote Tweeted the post hilariously referencing the funny connection that the real-life scenario has to the anime movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. While other fans have already begun posting Demon Slayer fan art with Nezuko now banned from all trains, period.

The big takeaway from all this, is that when the Demon Slayer characters get involved with public transportation, it likely isn’t going to end well, be it in The Mugen Train Arc or in real life.

