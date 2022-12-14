Demon Slayer: why is Nezuko’s mouth covered?

Why is Nezuko Kamao’s mouth covered? Nezuko Kamado is one of the best anime characters in the anime series Demon Slayer, and is a fan favourite. Nezuko is the younger sister of Tanjiro Kamado, and while she used to be a human she was actually turned into a demon when she was attacked by the evil Muzan Kibutsuji.

This means that Nezuko was the first demon to ever be a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Quite the combination! Another thing that sets her apart is the fact that her mouth is covered by what looks like a piece of wood. So why is Nezuko’s mouth covered? Is it just aesthetic, or does it have a purpose? And, for that matter, what actually is it? We’ve got all the answers, down below.

Why is Nezuko’s mouth covered?

The answer is quite simple: Nezuko wears a bamboo muzzle to prevent human blood getting into her mouth. This helps Nezuko keep control of her demon side. That’s because all demons long for human blood and if she were to taste it, she might lose control of her demon-urges.

If Nezuko did lose control and give in to her demon side after tasting blood, the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps would have to dispatch her. That wouldn’t be fun for anyone (least of all Nezuko) so the bamboo gag actually protects her as well as those around her from the consequences of her demon side.

