Dr Stone Season 3 release date speculation, cast, trailer, and more

What is the Dr Stone season 3 release date? While he may not be the most traditional doctor on the block, Dr Stone is the latest anime character to take the world by storm. Making its debut in 2019, the anime series Dr Stone is based on the manga of the same name written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by artist Boichi and has been a sure-fire delight. But with season 2 wrapping up in 2021 – fans are already dying for more.

In the year 2019 AD, the world and humankind were frozen in time and turned into stone…literally. 3,700 years later, the 15-year-old prodigy Senku Ishigami is revived from his petrified prison and sets out to find a cure. Throughout the TV series‘ two seasons and an hour-long TV special, we have seen near-death experiences, adrenaline-inducing discoveries, and mysteries slowly starting to unravel. However, the truth behind the world’s petrification still needs to be solved, and every anime connoisseur is ready for the next chapter of the story.

Luckily, Dr Stone season 3 is officially on its way, and in anticipation of the upcoming comedy series, The Digital Fix has done some in-depth research that would make Senku proud. From the Dr Stone season 3 release date, trailer, cast, and more, here is everything you need to know about the Kingdom of Science’s next adventure.

Dr Stone Season 3 release date speculation

The good news is that Dr Stone season 3 is definitely on its way. Coming from TMS Entertainment – the studio behind Case Closed and the romance anime Fruits Basket- the series is set to drop sometime in April 2023.

However, when in April specifically will we be getting Dr Stone season 3? We still don’t know. A Spring 2023 release date was confirmed on Twitter via the official AnimeTV account, so we at least know that it is unlikely that the series will be delayed past April.

Keeping this supposedly set time frame in mind, we are expecting to hear firm dates soon, and by that, we mean early 2023 at the very latest. Stay tuned for updates!

Is there a Dr Stone season 3 trailer?

Yes! No need to feel petrified anime fans because there is indeed a trailer for Dr Stone season 3. In the clip released by Crunchyroll in December 2021, we learn that the next chapter will be following the Age of Exploration arc as the gang set out to sail to the edge of the earth.

The teaser doesn’t show much in terms of new footage. Instead, stills teasing the upcoming chapter with all of our favourite characters is shown. But a defining feature from the teaser is that we did get to see more of Ryusui, the heir of the powerful Nanami conglomerate, who fans may remember was revived in the hour-long special ‘Dr. Stone Ryusui’.

Ryusui will be playing a part in the upcoming arc – so look forward to that. We also got to see a glimpse of Senku Ishigami decked out in sailor gear, and needless to say, we are also curious to see what new characters will be joining the story next!

Dr Stone Season 3 plot

Thanks to the manga written by Riichiro Inagaki, we actually know quite a lot about the plot of Dr Stone season 3. Picking up where season 2 left off, Dr Stone season 3 will adapt the Age of Exploration arc, as mentioned above, and may even cover the Treasure Island arc from the manga too.

This means that we can expect to see storylines from Chapters 83 to 138 come to life on our small screens. It also means that we are now officially moving into the Source of the Petrification Saga.

In season 3, we will see the Kingdom of Science and the Empire of Might work together to learn the truth behind the petrification. Everyone will be busy building a ship called The Perseus as they plan to sail the high seas in search of answers.

With the animated series expanding the world, we will see new characters introduced and advancements made – such as agriculture, trade routes, and even gasoline! Exciting times.

If our hunch is correct and the Treasure Island arc is also covered in the upcoming chapter, that means that another post-petrification community will also be introduced, and some unexpected character backstories will be coming into play too.

Dr Stone Season 3 cast

It will come as a surprise to no anime fan to hear that the main cast of Dr Stone will be returning for season 3. The means for the Japanese dub Yûsuke Kobayashi will be back as Senku, and Makoto Furukawa will be returning as Taiju.

Other recurring cast members will include Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Gen Satô as Chrome, and Ayumu Murase as Ginro. And Ryota Suzuki will be lending his talents to voice the role of Ryusui Nanami.

Here is the cast list for Dr Stone season 3:

Yûsuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami

Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Shiba

Manami Numakura as Kohaku

Gen Satô as Chrome

Ayumu Murase as Ginro

Karin Takahashi as Suika

Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro

Reina Ueda as Ruri

Ryota Suzuki as Ryusui Nanami

Since we know that the upcoming Age of Exploration arc will feature some new characters, we are expecting our cast list to grow – so keep your eyes on this guide!

Where can I watch Dr Stone season 3?

Since seasons 1 and 2 are now all available to watch in the same place, we are pretty sure that once it releases, Dr Stone season 3 will be heading to Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll’s fan membership costs £6.50/$7.99 per month, while the Mega fan tier costs £8.99/$9.99 per month.

