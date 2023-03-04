James Gunn says he didn’t lie to DCU fans about Superman movie

James Gunn has only been serving as the steward of the DCU for a few months, but the superhero movie director has already found himself at the heart of fandom storms aplenty. And that’s before any of the new movies in his Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters plan have even been released.

DC movies inspire a fervent and excited fandom, with Gunn’s openness on social media often leading him to dispel rumours and wade into disputes around upcoming action movie Superman Legacy, and the franchise as a whole.

The latest flashpoint between Gunn and the DCU community arose when a fan on Twitter referred to the director as a “professional liar” in the wake of a report that Ben Affleck might be in the frame to direct Batman movie The Brave and the Bold.

Gunn tweeted: “For years it’s been my commitment to the fans that I will never lie to them… and I never have. I’d be very curious about what it is you think I’ve lied about.”

A response suggested Gunn had previously stated he didn’t want to run DC and had no interest in making a Superman movie, but Gunn took issue with these statements and pointed to the specific circumstances that changed his mind.

He responded: “I was offered Superman but did [The Suicide Squad] instead. A few years later I saw how to tackle Superman & took it on. I didn’t want to be the sole CEO of DC, but when they came & offered it to me AND Peter [Safran] I said yes because I could focus on the creative side. Again, I’ve never once lied to the fans, and never will. That doesn’t mean I’m never going to change my mind about anything.”

