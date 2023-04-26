Is Christian Bale in The Flash as his version of Bruce Wayne? A new trailer for The Flash just landed, and DCU fans are getting excited for the new movie all over again.

With The Flash release date coming quickly down the tracks, anticipation for the DCU movie is rising. Alongside that is speculation and fan theories about what, and who, we might see in the superhero movie. We know that there will be Supergirl, two Barry Allens, and Michael Keaton’s Batman in the new movie. But what about other Batman actors: will Christian Bale be in The Flash?

Is Christian Bale in The Flash?

Christian Bale will not be in The Flash, unless a cameo is being hidden from trailers and other promotional material. The trailers for new The Flash show that Michael Keaton will return as Batman, and Ben Affleck will return too, however currently there is no sign of Bale.

Of course, this would be a major cameo and the first connection between the DCU and Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies, so if Bale were to have a cameo it could very well be hidden for the movie itself (as with the different Peter Parkers in No Way Home). But, for now, it looks like Bale is not involved in the movie. Check out our piece on why we think that’s a good thing.

