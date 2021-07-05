Zack Snyder’s Justice League is “justice” says Hideo Kojima

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is not without its fans, and one such proponent of the DCEU movie is Hideo Kojima. The Metal Gear Solid creator commented on Twitter about his feelings after watching the recut.

“The characters of Flash and Cyborg, who were abrupt, have been reinforced. The 4:3 TV size, the darker tone of the color correction, the slow motion, the digital art direction, the black Superman,” Kojima says in his first tweet, following up with: “It’s not so much a Snyder cut as it is a Snyder ‘universe’ in every way, for better or worse. For him, this is ‘justice’.”

Whatever you might think of Snyder’s cut of Justice League, there was certainly plenty of catharsis surrounding its announcement and release. Fans clamoured for years for Synder to get to finish his version of the action movie, after he was forced to step back from directing when his daughter passed away. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was made official late last year, and release this year via the HBO Max and Now TV streaming services, with a subsequent physical.

Snyder’s version differs significantly from the theatrical cut, nearly three times as long, featuring a black-suited Superman, more screentime for Cyborg, very different colour pallette, and the IMAX 4:3 aspect ration. Death Stranding, Kojima’s last major videogame, is about to get the same treatment, with a Death Stranding director’s cut on the way for later this year.

Zack Snyder’s latest production, Army of the Dead, a zombie movie, is available now on Netflix.