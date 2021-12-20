Cobra Kai season 5 has wrapped filming

Even before Cobra Kai season 4 karate chops its way onto our small screens, it looks like the next instalment of the martial arts TV series is already on its way. Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of the hit Netflix TV series, has revealed via social media that Cobra Kai Season 5 has already wrapped filming.

Cobra Kai is the comedy-drama spin-off series to the Karate Kid franchise, which follows the main characters of the original ’80s movie 34 years after the films’ events. We see Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reignite their old teen rivalry throughout the show. The series premiered on YouTube Red in 2018 before being picked up by the streaming service Netflix. Since then, the Miyagi-verse has been riding high on popularity, and in August 2021, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a fifth season – still, no one expected how fast its production schedule would be.

With season 4 expected to drop on December 31, and only having a few months of filming, Hurwitz took to Twitter to share with his followers the shocking news that Cobra Kai season 5 was already moving into the post-production phase.

Posting pic with himself and fellow Cobra Kai writer Josh Heald, wearing masks and travelling in the car, the series’ co-creator wrote the simple caption: “Five. Fin.”



Despite having wrapped filming, so far, details about Cobra Kai season 5 are being kept under wraps. We will likely be kept in the dark until season 4 drops on the platform come New Year’s eve. Stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, fans can rest easy knowing that they will be plenty more Cobra Kai to look forward to.