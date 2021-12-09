The dojos prepare for battle in Cobra Kai season 4 trailer

The trailer and some first-look images have been released for Cobra Kai season 4, which sees Johnny and Daniel team up in an attempt to get the best of Kreese. The new season starts on Netflix on New Year’s Eve.

The trailer starts with Daniel stating; “If Johnny and I can actually work together and we win, Cobra Kai will be out of business.” We then see some training happening in the back garden using rather unorthodox methods.

“Our enemies are working together. They are combining their styles to beat us,” warns Kreese before seeking out an old ally – Terry Silver. His presence was teased in the season 3 finale, but we get our first proper look at him here. And it looks like Robby still has a grudge to bear; “To beat the enemy, it helps to know the enemy’s playbook.”

We also see Kreese trying to get Johnny’s back up, possibly in an effort to turn him against Daniel; “Has it really come down to this? Johnny Lawrence playing second fiddle?”

We also see Terry Silver making a beeline for Daniel; “You just don’t wanna admit there’s always been a little Cobra Kai in you.”

And finally, it looks the the All-Valley Tournament is getting an upgrade; “it’s time to step into the future. This proposal will revolutionise the tournament.”

The trailer can be viewed below;

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai.

The cast also includes Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

We’re going to be waxing on and waxing off all the way to New Year’s Eve.