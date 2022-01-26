Dead to Me season 3 release date, trailer, and cast – everything we know

What is the Dead to me season 3 release date? With the bulk of filming for the upcoming season already done, the TV series will likely be coming to Netflix before the end of 2022. As one of Netflix’s most popular shows, the award-winning drama series surrounding the complicated friendship between two widows ties in dark comedy as well as thriller and mystery elements to keep viewers on the edge of their seats — so there’s no doubt that viewers are desperate to see it come back.

The show is written and produced by Liz Feldman, who is also known for writing popular shows like 2 Broke Girls — with Kat Dennings, one of the show’s co-stars, swapping waitress aprons for lab coats after moving on to play Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the final outing of our favourite messy besties moves closer and closer, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming season here: from the cast to the plot, upcoming trailers, and more! So to stay informed, keep reading.

DEAD TO ME SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS THE DEAD TO ME SEASON 3 OUT?

Season 3 of Dead to Me was announced shortly after season 2 started airing in spring 2020: but Feldman has confirmed the upcoming series will be its last.

I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love https://t.co/tJXf31EDhe — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 6, 2020

The release date for Dead to Me season 3 has not yet been confirmed, although it has been rumoured that the series will come to Netflix later on in 2022. Historically, Dead to Me has dropped on the streaming service every May — with seasons 1 and 2 being released in May 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Showrunner Feldman confirmed via Instagram that filming commenced in May 2021, but, according to The Hollywood Reporter, production paused in August that year following the news that Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In a joint statement to the publication, Netflix and CBS said, “We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs in this moment.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Since then, it appears that the show resumed filming, with Deadline reporting in December 2021 that production on Dead to Me had wrapped for that year. According to Deadline, there are three weeks left of filming left to do in 2022. It is unclear whether filming has resumed.

DEAD TO ME SEASON 3 PLOT: WHAT IS DEAD TO ME SEASON 3 ABOUT?

The net had begun to close in for Jen and Judy, with the former confessing to Steve’s murder to Detective Perez. But upon being unable to find the body, Perez let Jen go because what’s one murder between friends?

Meanwhile, Nick, who had been trying to get to the bottom of Steve’s death all season, was given a bag of evidence by Judy which would incriminate Steve and Steve’s father. But when she got wind that Jen had in fact not confessed, she awkwardly backtracked and was left looking very sus.

Murder most foul: Best thriller movies

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Charlie, Jen’s son, came across a letter his mother had written for Judy. The letter, as well as exposing Judy’s involvement in his father’s hit-and-run death, also exposes the pair’s killer secret about Steve.

Oh, Steve’s body was apparently found by the way, and while Ben was driving (drunk) on the way to identify it, he crashed into Jen and Judy, who were both in Charlie’s new car. It’s likely the pair will be okay, but Ben swiftly drove off after causing the accident, meaning that there will be plenty of drama to start the season…

DEAD TO ME SEASON 3 TRAILER: DOES DEAD TO ME SEASON 3 HAVE A TRAILER?

While the trailer has not yet been released, it is likely it will come along with an official release date announcement later in 2022. Once the trailer or any teasers have been released, we will be sure to update this page, so stay tuned!

DEAD TO ME SEASON 3 CAST: WHO IS IN THE DEAD TO ME SEASON 3?

Despite ending season 2 a little… worse for wear, toxic BFFs Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) have been at the heart of the show since season 1, so it goes without saying that they’ll be coming back. James Marsden will also be coming back as Ben, the twin brother of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve that Jen killed at the end of Season 1. But we might end up getting to see more of Steve too through various flashback scenes, Feldman said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Twists and turns: The best drama movies.

It’s also likely that Jen’s two sons, Henry (Luke Roessler) and Charlie (Sam McCarthy), will be returning this season along with her (aptly named) neighbour Karen (Suzy Nakamura) and Nick (Brandon Scott) and Ana, who both play detectives in the show.

With season 2’s cliffhanger revealing that police chief Howard Hastings (Jere Burns) is in cahoots with the town mob, it is likely he too will play a big role in the upcoming season. We’ll probably also see more of supporting characters like Christopher (Max Jenkins), Jen’s former real estate partner, her former mother-in-law Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey) and Pastor Wayne (Keong Sim), the grief support leader.