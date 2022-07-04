Chucky season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

What is the Chucky season 2 release date? Chucky, the killer doll from the Child’s Play horror movies, returned to terrorise a new generation in 2021 in his very own TV series. Chucky (what a creative title) was a massive hit with critics – garnering an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes – and fans who appreciated the series’ dedication to maintaining continuity.

Set after the events of Cult of Chucky, season 1 saw Jake Wheeler, a teenage boy struggling with his sexuality, pick up the possessed ‘Good Guy’ doll at a yard sale. As he falls under the doll’s malign influence, Jake becomes the suspect in several strange murders, drawing in many of Chucky’s previous victims.

Described as a “coming of rage” story the show was praised for tackling themes surrounding sexuality and identity while managing to maintain its horrific spirit. With reviews that good, then it was inevitable then that the killer doll would return once more, and a second season was announced in November 2021. So when is the Chucky season 2 release date? Well, read on…

Chucky season 2 release date speculation

Chucky season 2 is set to premiere in the autumn of 2022, although as of July, we don’t know the exact date. We know that the horror series is filming now, though, so if we were to hazard a guess, we think Chucky season 2 will release around Halloween.

Don Mancini, the Chucky showrunner and executive producer, announced the news in a statement (via TV Line) and thanked the fans for making Chucky “bigger than ever” and promising the toy terror wasn’t done yet.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” Mancini said. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'”

Chucky season 2 plot speculation

The first season ended with Chucky being stabbed to death by Jake, but the horror’s far from over, and there are plenty of storylines that still need resolving.

The show ended with the reveal that Tiffany – Chucky’s former bride who betrayed him towards the end of season 1 – was keeping a mutilated Nica, a victim of Chucky’s possession, alive.

Presumably, the second season will explore their relationship as Nica attempts to ward off Chucky’s attempts to retake her body. There’s also the matter of Junior, Chucky’s murderous protege who might have been resurrected in the season finale, to deal with.

We also know that Chucky has been busy creating an army of possessed dolls. Mancini told Bloody Disgusting this plotline will be explored in season 2. “Once you get into your fourth decade in a franchise, it’s trying to forge ahead into unseen, unexplored territory,” he explained. “And the idea of multiple Chucky dolls always appealed to me.”

Chucky season 2 cast speculation

All of the Chucky season 1 cast is expected to return in the second series. That includes Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Teo Briones and of course, Brad Dourif as the eponymous killer doll.

Despite being killed in season 1, Devon Sawa is also expected to return in season 2 in an unknown role, alongside Jennifer Tilly, who’ll be back as Tiffany. A few new faces will appear as well, most notably Lachlan Watson, who’s set to play Glen/Glenda Chucky and Tiffany’s genderfluid child, who we last saw in the Seed of Chucky.

Here’s the full Chucky season 2 cast:

Brad Dourif as Chucky

Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler

Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine

Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross

Teo Briones as Junior Wheeler

Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce

Christine Elise as Kyle

Lachlan Watson as Glen/Glenda

Devon Sawa

