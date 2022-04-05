Jason Momoa to lead new Apple TV Plus drama series Chief of War

Jason Momoa is already starring in one Apple TV series, and now he’s making another one. The action movie actor is currently developing Chief of War for the streaming platform, where he’ll write and produce, as well as lead.

Variety reports that the show will be about the colonisation of Hawaii, from an indigenous perspective. This is a subject matter near and dear to Momoa’s heart, as he’s a Hawaiin native, and has taken part in protests against construction work on holy sites on the island. Apple has already given the project an eight-episode order for its first season, though no production window has been given.

This is the second major work Momoa has signed onto with Apple, after two seasons of sci-fi series See, where he plays a tribal leader in a distant future where humanity has evolved with the use of sight. A third season is on the way to the platform, so it appears you’ll be getting plenty of Momoa for your subscription fee in the near future.

Thomas Pa’a Sibbett is co-writing with Momoa, Doung Jung is showrunner, and Varity states that former Twilight actor Justin Chon is in talks to direct the first two episodes. We’ll let you know more as it becomes available.

Besides See and Chief of War, Momoa is still firmly ingrained with blockbuster cinema. He’s a major role as a villain in Fast and Furious 10, and he’ll be returning to the DCEU for Aquaman 2 later this year. This is without mentioning Dune 2, and his upcoming Netflix fantasy movie Slumberland.

Busy man that Momoa – have a look at the best adventure movies while we wait for more.