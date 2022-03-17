See season 3 – what’s next for Jason Momoa’s Apple TV Plus series?

When is See season 3 released? In the great battle for dominance among streaming services now, there are so many different platforms with their own original content, it can be hard to keep track of everything. Apple TV Plus is certainly going all guns blazing on that front, and the Jason Momoa sci-fi series See, is very much a staple of their original programming.

In fact, See was actually one of the series used to launch the streaming platform for Apple, with the star power of Aquaman himself, and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, proving to be enough of a lure to keep the show going. To get to a third season nowadays, especially in this cutthroat climate of shows being cancelled left, right, and centre, is no mean feat.

But when can we see Jason Momoa and his Alkenny tribe in action again? What does season 3 have in store for our fearless warrior Baba Voss? And who will be returning for the next season of See? You don’t have to venture into the dystopian future to find the answers you seek, as we have done all the hard work for you.

See season 3 release date: When is See season 3 out?

Apple actually renewed See for a third season ahead of the premiere of season 2 way back in June 2021, which means we have known season 3 would be coming for quite a long time. Unfortunately though, there is still no official release date lined up for the next season of the show created by Peaky Blinders writer, Steven Knight.

At the moment, all we have to go on is the fact that the previous seasons of See have arrived on Apple TV Plus in the back-end of their respective years. Season 1 aired in November 2019, and season 2 began in August 2021, after some delays.

So, while we don’t have an accurate date for release just yet, you can probably expect See season 3 to premiere on Apple TV Plus in the fall of 2022.

See season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer for See season 3?

Sadly there is not a trailer for See season 3 right now, no. However, production on season 3 reportedly began in May 2021 and wrapped in November of last year, which means the footage is somewhere in the Apple archives.

We’re sure Apple have a plan, but with the series shoot finishing so long ago now, we would expect some trailer action pretty soon, and we will keep you updated as soon as one does drop.

See season 3 plot: What is going to happen in See season 3?

Season 2 of the dystopian show introduced us to the beastly Edo Voss, played by Dave Bautista. Edo is the brother of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss, and he came to kick ass and pretty much make Baba’s life miserable in every conceivable way.

The finale of season 2 saw some pretty huge developments play out, and the fate of various characters was left hanging in the balance. First of all, Baba Voss’s daughter Haniwa was at the centre of a barrage of arrows, and while she made it back to the fortress, many solider from the Alkenny tribe, did not. The fallout of this tragedy is sure to play a big part in season 3.

After Edo’s attack on the fortress ended in failure, he faced off against Baba Voss one on one, in the battle that we had all been waiting for. Baba is reluctant to kill his nefarious sibling, but when Edo lunges at him, he is left with no choice but to plunge a sword into Edo’s gut. Is that the end of Edo’s tyranny? It looks likely, but anything is possible in the world of sci-fi.

While everything appears to be fairly peaceful in Pennsa at the end of season 2, we know by now that the calm before the storm doesn’t last long when it comes to See, and season 3 will surely bring lots more violence and fighting for Baba Voss and his tribe.

And, let’s not forget the tantalising thread of Queen Kane and her pregnancy. At the end of season 2, Paris (Alfre Woodard) checks in on Kane, but ends up with her throat slit. Kane vows to kill anyone who tries to take her child away from her and season 3 will likely explore the fallout of this huge death, and Kane’s deadly promise.

See season 3 cast: Who is going to be in See season 3?

While there hasn’t been much in the way of official casting announcements for See season 3 at this stage, we can have a pretty damn good guess. First off, it goes without saying that the leading man, Jason Momoa will return as Baba Voss.

While death is never final in science fiction and fantasy, we would be very surprised to see Alfre Woodard or Dave Bautista return for season 3. We will however, see more of the killer Queen Kane, played by Sylvia Hoeks.

It remains to be seen if any new additions to the cast will be made, in the same vein as adding star power like Bautista for season 2, but we would bet it’s very likely that a big name could arrive in Pennsa.

The last time we saw Haniwa and Wren, they shared an emotional kiss on the battlefield, before parting ways. We’re sure both Nesta Cooper and Eden Epstein will be back to reprise their respective roles, but will their relationship find a way to survive?

We are sure more of the supporting cast will be returning for season 3, but until they are confirmed, we are sticking with those most likely to reprise their roles for now.

The cast for See season 3 is:

Jason Momoa as Baba Voss

Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane

Hera Hilmar as Maghra Kane

Nesta Cooper as Haniwa

Eden Epstein as Wren

Archie Madekwe as Kofun

That’s all we know for now folks, but don’t worry, we’ve got our eyes wide open and we’re on the lookout for updates! If you want to explore more fantasy series like See, why not check out our guide to the best Game of Thrones characters.