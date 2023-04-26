Black Clover movie release date, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Black Clover movie release date? It is time to pack your bags for the Clover Kingdom because the first Black Clover movie is finally heading to our small screens.

That is right, folks; the hit anime series Black Clover is getting its first anime movie, and the fight for the Wizard King title has never been more intense. Based on Yūki Tabata’s manga of the same name, Black Clover fans have been dying to see the franchise get the Hollywood treatment since the fantasy series was released in 2015. And now, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is coming to answer all our shonen anime prayers.

As Asta and the rest of the anime characters gear up for their next adventure, here is everything you need to know about the film. From the Black Clover movie release date, cast, plot and more – here is all the magical intel.

Black Clover movie release date

Good news, Wizards! The Black Clover movie release date is June 16, 2023. The animated movie will hit small screens worldwide via the streaming service Netflix.

And luckily, it looks like this release won’t be changing anytime soon, despite previous delays. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was originally set to premiere in March 2023. However, was delayed due to Covid-19. But the new movie is back on track, and fans can finally start marking their calendars for the big occasion.

Black Clover movie cast

The Black Clover movie cast list will feature some of the best Black Clover characters – with the main figures from the hit anime series standing front and centre in the upcoming story.

Gakuto Kajiwara will be voicing our main magically challenged hero Asta, and Kana Yūki will return as our favourite aquatic Nobel Noelle Silva.

Here is the Black Clover movie cast list:

Gakuto Kajiwara as Asta

Kana Yūki as Noelle Silva

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuno Grinberryall

Junichi Suwabe as Yami Sukehiro

Miyuki Sawashiro as Princia Funnybunny

Hōchū Ōtsuka as Edward Avalaché

Marie Iitoyo as Millie Maxwell

Toshihiko Seki as Conrad Leto

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Julius Novachrono

While IMDb hasn’t confirmed all the upcoming cast members, from the Black Clover movie trailer, we saw other members of the Black Bull Squad make an appearance, so expect to see the list above grow as more names get added in time!

Black Clover movie plot

The Black Clover movie plot will follow a new story where the Wizard Kings from the past have been resurrected.

As mentioned above, this movie isn’t part of the anime series or the original Black Clover manga. Instead, it is a new plot that has been written by Yūki Tabata. In the new movie, Asta and his friends will have to face off against Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono’s predecessor as the Wizard King.

Conrad plans to use the “Imperial Sword” to bring back three other Wizard Kings – Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros – in order to take over the Clover Kingdom. As you can imagine, Asta isn’t about to let their evil plans take shape, and a full-out magic war begins.

While the movie is a new story, it has been confirmed that the upcoming fantasy movie will be canon to the rest of the Black Clover series. So, fans won’t want to miss this Wizard King showdown.

Is there a Black Clover movie trailer?

Yes! There is a Black Clover movie trailer, with Netflix releasing a teaser for the flick in April 2023.

In the short clip, we get our first look at the upcoming anime villain Conrad and see Asta and the rest of the Black Bull Squad square off against some enemies.

There are explosions, Asta swinging about his giant weapon and plenty of drama. In short, it looks like we are in for a treat, anime fans!

Where can I watch the Black Clover movie?

You will be able to watch the Black Clover movie online through Netflix on June 16, 2023. However, if fans want to catch up on the anime before the flick, they will have to head off Netflix and look somewhere else.

The Black Clover TV series can be watched on the streaming service Crunchyroll, in both the subbed and English dubbed version. Fans can sign up for a 14-day free trial to Crunchyroll now, or for a monthly Mega fan subscription, pay £5.99 or $9.99 per month.

And that is everything we know about The Black Clover movie release date! For more top picks, here is everything we know about One Punch Man season 3, and Spy x Family season 2.

Or, for more classics, here are our guides to the best horror anime and the best movies of all time.