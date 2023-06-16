Is the Black Clover movie canon? Anime fans get ready to head to the Clover Kingdom because Asta is getting the big screen treatment. However, you may be wondering where his new movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, falls in the official timeline.

The new Black Clover movie sees all our favorite Black Clover characters out on a new adventure, one where they must fight four Wizard Kings who are out on a mission of total destruction. Like with any anime series that gets its own anime movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has many pondering if this is a standalone outing or if the events in the new story are cannon to Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata’s world.

Well, The Digital Fix is here to put all your anime concerns to bed. After consulting our grimoires, we are here to answer the big question; “is the Black Clover movie canon”, once and for all.

Is the Black Clover movie canon?

Yes! Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is technically canon to the anime series. But before fans start panicking about timelines and specific details, you can rest easy since the new movie won’t be changing the overall story of either the Manga or TV series.

To fully explain what this means, basically, all the new Black Clover characters from Sword of the Wizard King are canon to the Black Clover universe. But (and here is the confusing bit) the anime movie isn’t fully canon to the Black Clover manga yet.

Currently, we don’t know if the film’s plot will be referenced in the Manga, so for purists, its canon status may be a bit questionable. Still, the fact that all of its anime characters are acknowledged by Yuki Tabata, means that this movie isn’t an isolated feature. We will also likely get references to the new characters in the Manga at some point too.

Remember that Yuki Tabata directly oversaw the storyline for Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King. The events of Black Clover take place between volumes 23 and 24 of the Black Clover manga, and Japan fans are receiving a limited edition book (volume 23.5) if they head to the theatre. Volume 23.5 is rumored to contain a short story that will link the movie to the Manga’s timeline. However, we are still waiting on firm confirmation on that fact.

So there you have it! The Black Clover movie is definitely canon to the anime series, but it won’t affect the shounen anime’s overall story trajectory as it isn’t fully integrated into the Manga’s timeline yet. You don’t have to watch it, but if you are a Black Clover fan, you definitely won’t regret adding it to your watch list.

If you are after more on the new movie, you can read our guide on how to watch the Black Clover movie at home. We also have guides on everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man season 2 release date and the One Punch Man season 3 release date.