The Gray Man 2 release date speculation, cast, plot details, and more

What will be The Gray Man 2 release date? We can’t think of anything better than Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling teaming up for an action movie, and The Gray Man has duly delivered that. Actually, the one thing that would be better, is a second helping of such a cinematic delight, so bring on The Gray Man 2.

The new thriller movie comes from MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo, as they collaborate with Chris Evans once again after helping bring his MCU character to the big screen on multiple occasions. The streaming service hit also stars Gosling, Ana De Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and Indian actor Dhanush. The Gray Man is actually Netflix’s biggest budget movie to date, so they’re going to have to go really big to top this with a sequel.

So, when can we expect The Gray Man 2 release date to be? Who will return for more, and what exactly would a follow up story entail? Well, we’ve taken on the dangerous mission of collecting all the intel we can, just for you.

The Gray Man 2 release date speculation

We don’t know when The Gray Man 2 release date will be exactly, but the plans for a sequel are already in early development at Netflix, as well as a prequel movie. In fact, Netflix intends to create an entire franchise out of this movie based on a book.

The first movie in the series has only just released, so we wouldn’t expect a sequel to even start shooting any time soon. With that in mind, we would be looking at The Gray Man 2 being released in 2024 at the very earliest.

The Gray Man 2 plot speculation

It’s hard to know for sure what The Gray Man 2 plot will centre around, but we can be pretty certain that it will see Gentry (Gosling) getting tangled up in some more high-stakes action that puts his life at risk. Fun stuff, you know?

Luckily we do have Mark Greaney’s book series to give us some hints as to where a new storyline could go, and if we base it upon the second book in the line of novels, it could get very exciting indeed.

On Target, book two in the Gray Man series, is set four years after the events of the first book, and sees Gentry reunited with an old face from the past who he assumed was dead. This leads to him being tasked with a high-profile kidnapping, and puts him back on a collision course with the CIA.

That plot sure does sound ripe for the plucking if Netflix want to continue Court Gentry’s story and take it to the next level.

The Gray Man 2 cast speculation

Well, it wouldn’t be The Gray Man without Court Gentry now would it? While it’s not been made official, we would bet our life that Ryan Gosling will return for The Gray Man 2, and the actor has even said he is excited to do more of these movies.

Similarly, we’re not certain, but it would be a surprise if Chris Evans didn’t show up again as Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man 2. This would particularly make sense if the sequel does indeed follow the storyline of the series of books, where Gentry has to try and work with his CIA foes once again.

As for other cast members returning, we can’t be sure if the likes of Ana De Armas and Regé-Jean Page will be back. Once the first instalment of the burgeoning The Gray Man franchise is released, we will have a much better idea.

When it comes to other additions to the cast, we are sure they will come in due course. The Russo Brothers have a fair amount of pull after their work in MCU movies, so we could potentially see more Avengers following Captain America into the world of The Gray Man.

That’s all we know about The Gray Man 2 release date for now, but we’re sure more details will crawl out of the woodwork as the dust settles on this first chapter in Court Gentry’s journey. In the meantime, why not dive into the work of the two stars, with our list of the best Ryan Gosling movies, and the best Chris Evans movies.