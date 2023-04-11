Will there be a Beef season 2? Beef, the new comedy from Lee Sung Ji, explores the corrosive nature of anger through two strangers, Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong), who get involved in a road rage incident and let’s just say things escalate from there.

The comedy series has been a smash hit with critics and audiences alike, and it currently has a critic score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes (which would make it one of the best Netflix series ever) and an 88 on Metacritic. However, Beef ends on a pretty big cliffhanger (don’t worry, there are no spoilers here), and people want to know, ‘Will there be a Beef season 2?‘

Will there be a Beef season 2?

Netflix has not yet announced a Beef season 2, nor is one believed to be in development as of April 2023. We’ve got more bad news as well. Even if we do get a second season, it might not involve Danny and Amy.

According to series creator Lee Sung Ji, he initially pitched Beef as an anthology with each season focused on different characters. However, he admits he has since fallen in love with Danny and Amy.

“Cards on the table, we did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to [Danny and Amy’s] story,” Lee told Elle. “But, if given the opportunity, of course, I’d love to explore them further because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this a close-ended narrative.”

Lee also told Rolling Stone; “I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case,” he says, “but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a season two, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.”