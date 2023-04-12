Beef creator doesn’t want the Netflix series to end now

The Netflix series Beef is already one of the best TV series of 2023, keeping all of us subscribers hooked and begging for more. And it looks like fans aren’t the only ones keen to keep this drama series going, as the show’s creator, Lee Sung Jin, doesn’t plan on stopping the breaks anytime soon.

Beef is a comedy series starring the likes of Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. But while Yeun and Wong previously worked together on the animated series Tuca and Bertie, Beef is considerably darker as its story follows two people’s road rage incident slowly taking over their lives.

Currently, Beef has been taking critics by storm, holding an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, it is understandable why so many are keen for more. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Lee Sung Jin discussed the possibility of expanding the series’ story and giving us a potential Beef season 2.

The filmmaker shared how there are plans for future entries, and if he gets his way we will all be enjoying two more seasons of Beef.

“I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case,” he explained, “but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a Season Two, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.”

While Netflix is yet to officially renew Beef for another season, Lee Sung Jin’s statement is promising. The series has been successful, and with a plan ready to go for two more seasons, we are betting that the streaming service won’t turn down the offer.

While we wait for more news, here is everything we know about Squid Game season 2 and The Witcher season 3. Or you can look over some top picks with our list of the best movies of all time, and all the new movies heading our way in 2023.