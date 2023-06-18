Barbie movie star has funniest way to describe how Greta Gerwig works

If you’re anything like us, the Barbie movie is one of your most anticipated films of the year. We can’t wait to see this fresh take on Barbie and, to be honest, we think it has potential to be among the best movies of 2023.

With the brilliant Greta Gerwig in place as director and a glittering cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbie movie release date couldn’t be more exciting. There are several Barbies and several Kens set to appear, with one of the latter played by Sex Education cast member and new Doctor Who lead Ncuti Gatwa.

In an interview with Vogue, Gatwa said that the atmosphere on the set of one of 2023’s most colorful new movies – they literally caused a pink paint shortage – was akin to a school playground thanks to Gerwig’s way of working.

“Greta is a genius. You remember how you used to play as a kid? Like: ‘OK, so this is where the dragon comes in’. That’s how she directs,” Gatwa said of working with the Lady Bird filmmaker.

“Everything was possible on that set, and you also couldn’t get through a scene without bursting out laughing. There was one day when she brought her little boy onto set and you could hear him laughing by the monitors. That’s when we knew we had a good take.”

Well that all sounds delightful, and there’s certainly a huge dose of childlike invention and chaos in all of the trailers we’ve seen so far. But Gatwa wasn’t done there with his teases for what we can expect from the fuchsia-hued world of Barbie.

He said: “It’s hilarious, self-aware and really fucking politically and socially accurate. And like, it’s already a cultural phenomenon and it’s not even out yet.”

We certainly can’t deny that it’s a phenomenon. We’re already low-key obsessed with Barbie and we loved Ryan Gosling’s hilarious response to the Ken haters. Elsewhere, we’ve written about how the Barbie movie’s body diversity couldn’t have come at a better time.

For more of the best comedy movies heading your way in 2023, find out about the Chicken Run 2 release date and the Wonka release date. Meanwhile, learn where you can see more from Gatwa with our guides to the Sex Education season 4 release date and the Doctor Who season 14 release date.