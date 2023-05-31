Ryan Gosling has hilarious response to the Barbie movie’s Ken haters

After some pretty mean criticisms over his role in the upcoming Barbie movie, Ryan Gosling has hit back. In typical fashion, Gosling’s response is both hilarious and surprisingly incisive. Honestly, it’s moments like this that we remember why we think he’s one of the best actors around.

The Barbie movie release date is one of the hottest dates on our cinematic calendar. Everything we’ve seen regarding the new movie suggests it will be one of the best 2023 movies to hit the big screen, in fact. But, not everyone is happy.

Some overzealous Barbie fans have claimed Ryan Gosling is too old to play Ken, which is a bizarre statement to make, if you ask us. Speaking to GQ, Gosling clearly agrees.

Back in April 2023, the New York Post ran a story about how Gen Z Barbie fans were outraged by Gosling’s involvement in the upcoming comedy movie. The actor was even described as looking too “weathered,” which is just mean.

Commenting on the backlash, Gosling joked: “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with.” He later added: “It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”

Gosling is keen to remind everyone that Ken’s life revolves around taking it easy on the beach. “Everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

Thankfully, Gosling finds the funny in all of this: “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.'”

