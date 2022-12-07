Doctor Who season 14 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Doctor Who series 14 release date? Jodie Whittaker’s time as the 13th Doctor has now come to an end, with the release of her final episode The Power of the Doctor.

Thankfully, just because the character has died once again doesn’t mean that the TV series has ended. This isn’t your typical drama series. Instead, the 13th Doctor has regenerated back into David Tennant’s 10th Doctor, who will be playing the character (officially the 14th Doctor) during the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials next year.

Then, those specials will be followed up by the much-anticipated Doctor Who series 14. Ncuti Gatwa take over the role as the 15th Doctor for Doctor Who series 14, taking the baton from David Tennant when he is done with the specials. With so many Doctors, and so many dates, you can be forgiven if you’re a bit confused. Thankfully, we’re here to answer all your questions, starting with when is the Doctor Who series 14 release date?

Doctor Who season 14 release date speculation

We currently have no release date for Doctor Who season 14, which will be Ncuti Gatwa’s first season as the Doctor. However, despite not having a confirmed release date, it’s more than possible to make an educated guess for what the Doctor Who series 14 release date will be.

Let’s start with what we do know. After The Power of the Doctor, it’s going to be another year until we see Doctor Who return to the screens. The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials will be airing around the sci-fi series‘ 60th anniversary in mid-November. They will be three episodes led by returning showrunner Russell T Davies, and will star David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

We also know that Doctor Who series 14 has officially begun filming. This means that we have a pretty good idea of what the Doctor Who series 14 release date will be. It will come after the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, in all likelihood between the end of 2023 and early 2024.

2024 might seem like a long way away, but we’re almost in 2023 now, so it’s not too much more than just over a year away. At least, that’s our perspective, but we are optimists.

Doctor Who season 14 cast speculation

So far, we only have two confirmed names for Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Granted, that’s a pretty big bit of info. However, expect more cast names to drop imminently with filming for Doctor Who series 14 starting so soon.

Now we also know which actor will the 15th Doctor’s companion. There had been some speculation about names like Lydia West and Ruth Madeley, who have both worked with returning showrunner Russell T Davies in previous series. But, those were proven wrong when it was announced that the new companion would be Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

Then there’s the guest stars. Whether it’s Bernard Cribbins or Stephen Fry, Doctor Who is always able to boast some big guest stars in one-off roles. These won’t be part of the main cast, however, so they likely won’t be confirmed until the very last minute.

Who is in the Doctor Who season 14 cast

Ncuti Gatwa

Millie Gibson

That’s a small list, but it will be sure to grow soon. Whoever else joins the Doctor Who series 14 cast prepare to be surprised.

Doctor Who season 14 plot speculation

This is an interesting one, but the truth is we have almost no idea what the Doctor Who season 14 plot will involve. We say almost, because there is one thread.

With Jodie Whittaker having regenerated back into David Tennant’s Doctor, we know that the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials that will precede Doctor Who series 14 will likely be about the Doctor trying to figure out what’s going on. In all likelihood, at the end of those specials Tennant himself will regenerate in Gatwa’s version of the Doctor.

So, Doctor Who series 14 could continue to explore the implications of what’s happened in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, if that plotline hasn’t already been completely resolved. Other than that, Davies has said that his new era of Doctor Who will confront current socio-political issues like climate change. But, that’s nothing new really.

Doctor Who season 14 trailer speculation

Doctor Who season 14 hasn’t even started filming yet, so it’s no surprise that there is no Doctor Who series 14 trailer for now. However, the teaser trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials did give us the first look at Ncuti Gatwa in the role.

We expect that the Doctor Who series 14 trailer will likely air at the end of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials. It could drop before, or after, but that would make sense to us and seems to be a good bet.

How many episodes will there be in Doctor Who season 14?

Doctor Who season 14 will consist of 8 episodes, in addition to a Christmas special as confirmed by RTD. That is fewer episodes than previous seasons have had, however the return to a Christmas special will make fans of the series very happy. RTD told Doctor Who magazine “Okay, that’s fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that’s a promise!” It has not been confirmed how many of these episodes RTD will be writing himself, and how many will be written by guest writers.

In addition to that, RTD also confirmed that going forward there will be new seasons of Doctor Who annually, and that there won’t be any gaps in production as with previous years. This will also mean that the 8-episode seasons won’t actually result in less Doctor Who content, because new series will be airing with increased frequency.

And that’s it! That’s all we know about Doctor Who season 14 release date, cast, plot and more. To scratch your Doctor Who itch until there’s more information, check out our guide to the scariest Doctor Who episodes.