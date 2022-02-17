Kate McKinnon joins the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig certainly knows what she’s doing when it comes to assembling the cast for her upcoming live-action Barbie movie. Not only does she have talent like Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on board, but she has now added Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star Kate McKinnon into the mix.

The Barbie movie, which is rumoured to start shooting this month, is set for release at some time next year, and if Greta Gerwig isn’t careful, she may well have the best movie of 2023 on her hands. Initially, the project was met with some scepticism and confusion as to how a live-action Barbie movie could work, but this cast sure is becoming very appealing.

McKinnon, commonly known for her roles in comedy movies, such as The Spy Who Dumped Me, and on the incredibly popular American sketch show, Saturday Night Live (SNL), has been added to the cast in a currently unknown role. One thing’s for sure, McKinnon always delivers on the funny front, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the Barbie movie.

A live-action Barbie movie has actually been a long time coming, with initial plans for the project spanning way back to 2009, when actors like Oscars host Amy Schumer, and Batman star Anne Hathaway considered for the titular role. Now though, the production is in the very capable hands of Oscar-winning power couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie will now play Barbie, with Wolfman star Ryan Gosling set to appear opposite, playing her on-screen partner, Ken. They are joined by Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu, and America Ferreira in roles which are presently unknown.

The addition of McKinnon is an interesting one, with her comedy roots and quirky edge sure to offer something a little different to the production regardless of what role she takes on. We will be watching the development of this project very keenly from here on out, that’s for sure!