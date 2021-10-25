Ryan Gosling is Ken in live-action Barbie movie

Margot Robbie’s upcoming Barbie Movie has apparently bagged its Ken. According to Deadline, Ryan Gosling is in the final stage of negotiations to play the iconic doll’s plastic love interest in Warner Bro’s new movie centred around Mattel’s classic toy line.

The live-action Barbie movie will see Robbie star in the titular role, with Lady Bird and Little Woman director Greta Gerwig helming the project. Gosling, who was eyed from the start to be part of the film, previously turned down the role as Barbie’s main beau Ken due to a busy schedule. However, an insider tells Deadline that thanks to the movie’s pre-production being dragged out and the studio remaining “persistent with him being their only choice”, Gosling reconsidered the part once an opening in his calendar allowed him to sign on for the role.

Written by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, plot details for the live-action Barbie movie are currently being kept under wraps. However, in light of the recent casting news, we can likely expect updates on the movie’s details soon. With Gosling now down as Ken, the movie is on the verge of starting production and will hopefully be able to begin shooting in early 2022. However, no set schedule has been confirmed just yet. Stay tuned for updates.

Besides starring as the main character Barbie, Robbie will also produce the upcoming movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner. Joining her in the producer’s seat is Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya), Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman (Paddington 2). LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara (Promising Young Woman) and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

Ryan Gosling’s voice can next be heard on the big screen in the animated movie Sing 2. The actor has also recently wrapped production on the Netflix action movie The Gray Man starring Chris Evans. The closest we have to a release date for when we can expect the actor to make his doll debut is some time 2023. However, we will be sure to update you on the release date for the live-action Barbie movie as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, get your whimsical fix with our list of the best family movies of all time.