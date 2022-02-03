The Gray Man first look shows Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix thriller

Netflix has shared a first look at The Gray Man, a new action movie featuring Ryan Gosling, and MCU star Chris Evans. A brief snippet was included as part of a sizzle reel for the coming year, and teases the cat-and-mouse between Evans and Gosling’s characters.

In the thriller movie, Gosling plays Court Gentry, a CIA operative who finds himself on the run from his own coworkers. Evans portrays Lloyd Hansen, another operative who’s tasked with bringing Court in. It’s directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and at $200 million, is the most expensive flick Netflix has produced yet.

In the video, we get a short teaser dispersed among other films coming to the streaming service. At first, we just see Court looking stressed out on a train, then walking out a building. Later, he’s on a tram having a very intense fight with someone, before another character, played by No Time To Die star Ana de Armas, pops up with a rocket launcher. Needless to say, this thing seems quite explosive.

Court and Lloyd throws barbs afterward. “I already don’t like you,” Court tells Lloyd over the phone. “Right back at you, sunshine,” Lloyd responds. No love lost, then.

The Gray Man boasts a jam-packed cast, with Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodard, and more. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote the Captain America trilogy, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, co-wrote the script with Joe Russo. This is another example of Netflix’s ability to draw A-list talent for massive productions – last year we got Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and this same video contains work with actors like Jamie Foxx and Jason Momoa.

The Gray Man is expect to arrive on Netflix sometime this year.