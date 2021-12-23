Paul Feig asks Sony why Ghostbusters (2016) isn’t in ultimate collection 4K box-set

You can get a new Ghostbusters box-set that contains every entry in the ghost movie franchise – except one. Paul Feig has taken to Twitter to ask Sony why his 2016 reboot isn’t included with the rest.

Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection is a 4K set that’ll coincide with the home media release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. You’ll get the original, Ghostbusters 2, and Afterlife – notice anything missing? Ghostbusters: Answer The Call, the 2016 comedy movie featuring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Melissa McCarthy, has been excluded. Feig, who directed and co-wrote the feature with Katie Dippold, tweeted about the bizarre exclusion.

“Um… Sony, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out,” Feig’s post says. “So, I guess this was just an oversight?” Naturally, this caused a wave of discussion on the merits of Answer the Call, but any comment on quality is beside the point.

It’s not an ultimate collection if it doesn’t collect everything, is it? Plenty of sets pertaining to be ‘definitive’ or what have you contain non-canon or otherwise disliked entries. Horror movies are full of them! That the 2016 iteration has been left out seems odd, and leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters 👻❤️ https://t.co/dI8TwJsG4I — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 22, 2021

DCEU star Kristen Wiig, and MCU regular Chris Hemsworth fill out the cast in Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, co-written by him and Gil Kenan, and stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes out on Blu-ray and 4K February 1, 2022. You can watch Ghostbusters: Answer the Call on Netflix now.