Look, we love Barbie, and there’s not a lot we’d change. That said, we’ve just found out about one scene Barbie that was cut we really wish had stayed in Greta Gerwig’s film, just to make certain that it’s one of the best movies of the year.

At one point, Barbie had a “fart opera”, and whoever nixed that idea doesn’t know great comedy movies in our humble opinion. “We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” director Great Gerwig told Indiewire’s Filmmaker Toolkit. “We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny, and that was not the consensus.”

Boo! We could easily imagine come cacophony of farts during the Ken sequences, just so that we understand they’re men doing whatever they want in their new vision of Barbieland. A little puerile humor can go a long way in an adventure movie.

Nick Houy, editor on Barbie, revealed that the placement just wasn’t right, and they couldn’t get it there before cutting. “It was in the wrong place, too. We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time,” he adds.

A symphony of flatulence sounds like a scene in one of the best Westerns ever, Blazing Saddles. Part way through that, we cut to a group of cowboys enjoy some beans by the campfire, when they just start ripping farts like it’s going out of fashion. Like everything Mel Brooks does, it’s completely hilarious, and a nod rom Barbie would’ve been lovely.

But if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. Check out our Barbie review to see why the film’s grand without it. Besides, as Houy says, they ened ideas for the Barbie 2 release date!

Check out our guides on the Barbie cast, Barbie’s Proustian joke, and the Barbie ending explained for more. You can also read how Ken isn’t Barbie’s villain, and how Barbie and Oppenheimer show what going to the cinema should be like. Barbie is in cinemas now, check out our new movies list to see what else is showing.