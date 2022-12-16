Avatar star Sam Worthington explains why he didn’t get James Bond

Sam Worthington may play the lead role in the Avatar franchise, but he was also in the running to play super spy James Bond at one stage

There’s no doubt that Sam Worthington’s biggest role to date is leading the science fiction movie franchise in Avatar, but the actor very nearly bagged the role of super spy James Bond before Daniel Craig took on the mantle of 007.

The Avatar 2 release date is finally here, and the James Cameron movie is likely to make waves at the box-office once again. We don’t know if the adventure movie can follow the success of its predecessor and become the highest-grossing movie of all time, but we’re sure Worthington and the rest of the Avatar 2 cast will still pick up a pretty penny for their troubles.

In an interview with Variety to discuss the new release, Worthington touched on his experience of auditioning for the iconic role of James Bond.

Before jumping in to the Avatar franchise, Worthington was a finalist for the role in the spy movie franchise, with a view to starring in Casino Royale. He went to London, wore a tuxedo, and even got his hair cut to match the character’s style.

It just didn’t work out, though, as Worthington explained: “I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me. The suit did not fit.” In the end, Craig snatched the part and did a really good job across his five James Bond movies.

YouTube Thumbnail

Worthington was also in line for the role of Green Lantern, before Ryan Reynolds was cast in the superhero movie. Worthington said: “It didn’t make much sense to me — the suit comes out of his skin? And I was like, ‘He’s got this powerful ring that can create anything. Well, what can beat the ring?’ The answer was, ‘Nothing.’ I was like, ‘Well, something needs to beat it, or it won’t be very interesting.’”

A fair point indeed. If you’re in the mood for a return to Pandora, here’s everything you need to know before watching Avatar 2, and a guide on how to watch Avatar 2.

