Will there be an Avatar 6? After more than a decade of waiting, Avatar 2 is finally about to hit theatres, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to Pandora and see what Jake and Neytiri have been up to over the last 13 years.

Of course, though, this is just the second step in an epic saga of science fiction movies. Director James Cameron’s got big plans for Pandora and the Na’vi that go well beyond a simple trilogy of alien movies. He wants his sci-fi series to be five parts long. That may sound crazy, but this is Cameron we’re talking about; he doesn’t know how to be anything but big! So will he stop at five, or will there be an Avatar 6?

At the time of writing, there are no concrete plans for an Avatar 6. James Cameron has got the green light to take the franchise as far as Avatar 5, but after that, we enter the unknown. Still, Cameron has said that if there’s enough interest, he has plans for not just a sixth but also a seventh Avatar movie.

