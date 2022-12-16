How does Colonel Quaritch come back to life in Avatar 2?

How does Quaritch come back to life in Avatar 2? The first Avatar ended with Jake Sully and Neytiri defeating the invading humans and chasing them off Pandora. One casualty of their war was the deadly Colonel Quaritch who fought to the bitter end but was eventually put down by a well-placed arrow.

Well, it turns out you can’t keep a good soldier down, and Quaritch returns in the new James Cameron movie Avatar 2. He’s not quite the man he was, though, having seemingly swapped his human body for a new Na’vi avatar. So how does Quaritch come back to life in Avatar 2?

How does Quaritch come back to life?

Quaritch is resurrected as an avatar using a backup set of memories he recorded before he died. As such, this new Quaritch does not remember the final battle of Avatar or how he died.

Technically speaking, this new Quaritch isn’t the same man who died. He’s a clone, and he appears to hold the previous human Quaritch in some contempt. During the science fiction movie, he finds Quaritch’s remains he crushes the skull rather than have it sent back to base, seemingly disgusted by his own weakness.

Avatar 2 The Way of Water is in cinemas from December 16; you can read our Avatar 2 review here. If you need a refresher before seeing the film, be sure to read our article ‘Everything you need to know before watching Avatar 2‘.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also got guides on how to watch Avatar 2, the Avatar 2 runtime, how much Avatar 2 cost to make, and even the Avatar 2 cast.