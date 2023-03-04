How many Attack on Titan episodes are left in the anime series?

How many episodes are left in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3? If you love anime, then the chances are you love Attack on Titan.

Sadly, the anime series is coming to an end. Attack on Titan season 4 is the final outing of the TV series, and it’s been ongoing since 2020 having been spilt up into three ‘parts’.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 (which is the final ‘part’ of Attack on Titan season 4, and the show as a whole) has just begun with episode 88, but how many episodes are left in Attack on Titan?

How many Attack on Titan episodes are left?

Attack on Titan has one episode left. Attack on Titan episode 89 will be the final episode of the whole horror anime, and the last adventure for the Attack on Titan characters. It will close out Attack on Titan season 4 part 3.

Attack on Titan episode 89 will debut in the second half of 2023, so there’s still a big wait between now and then giving you enough time to re-watch the entire anime fantasy series in preparation.

