Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 - where can I watch episode 88?

Where can I watch episode 88 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3? Do you hear that ominous rumbling? That sound means that the popular anime Attack on Titan is finally about to come to an end. Crushing news, we know.

If you’ve never seen Attack on Titan before, then let us fill you in on this wonderfully terrifying horror anime. The anime series tells the story of Eren Yeager, a young soldier fighting a war against cannibalistic giants known as Titans. As time goes on, however, Eren and the Attack on Titan characters learn there’s more to the Titans than they ever knew, and a new war begins.

It’s been a long time since we last saw Eren, but Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is finally here. But you’re probably wondering, ‘Where can I watch episode 88 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3?’ Well, don’t worry. We’ve answered all your questions below.

Where can I watch episode 88 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3?

Attack on Titan episode 88 can be watched on Crunchyroll if you’re a paid subscriber. The episode will be available to watch from March 3, reportedly around 07:25 PST /10:25 ET/15:25 GMT.

Is episode 88 of Attack on Titan on Netlfix?

No, new episodes of Attack on Titan are a Crunchyroll exclusive, so if you want to watch it, you’re going to have to get a new streaming service.

When will episode 89 of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 be released?

We don’t know when episode 89 of Attack on Titan season 4, part 3, will be released. That said, the series is definitely coming to an end in 2023, so the release date can’t be too far off.

If you fancy a break from murderous giants, though, why not check out our list of the best romance anime or our guide to the best anime movies? We’ve also got articles on the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date.