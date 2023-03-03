Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 – what does Eren want?

What does Eren Yeager want in Attack on Titan? Eren Yeager is a rather complicated anime character. He started as a typical protagonist, but as Attack on Titan has gone on, Eren has changed. He’s become colder and more ruthless in his ambition to destroy his enemies.

This ultimately culminated in him unleashing The Rumbling on the world, but what does Eren Yeager want? Well, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is finally here, and it looks like we’ll finally get answers as to Eren’s ultimate goal. Has our favourite Attack on Titan character truly turned to the dark side and become one of the greatest anime villains of all time, or is there something more going on? Warning potential spoilers ahead for the anime series.

What does Eren Yeager want in Attack on Titan?

As of Episode 88 of Attack on Titan, Eren wants to use The Rumbling to destroy the world outside Paradis Island. Eren believes this is the only way to keep his friends on the island safe from the rest of the world, who hate and fear the Subjects of Ymir (Eren’s people) because they alone possess the power to become Titan Shifters.

The nations of the world fear that if Ymir’s Subjects ever regained the powers of the Titan Shifters, they would use that power to build a new Eldian Empire.

Is Eren Yeager evil?

It could be argued that Eren isn’t truly evil, as he’s not committing genocide out of malice. He’s doing it because he believes it’s the only way to keep his friends on Paradis safe from the nation of Marley.

That said, Eren has taken a brutally utilitarian approach to keep his friends safe, and we’re afraid that the ends don’t always justify the means. Don’t take our word for it, though; Eren’s own friends are so disgusted by his actions they’re trying to stop him as well.

