The best horror movie of 2023 is now streaming on Prime Video

If you’re anything like us, you’re always on the look-out for the best new horror movies. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime catalog has now given us one of this year’s most terrifying new movies for fans of the scariest possible cinema.

Knock at the Cabin shivered its way through multiplexes earlier this year as the latest chiller from The Sixth Sense director M Night Shyamalan. He’s a director responsible for some of the best movies ever made, and some of the worst movies we’ve ever seen. Thankfully, Knock at the Cabin was one of his better recent outings, as we wrote in our Knock at the Cabin review.

Knock at the Cabin presents a family with a terrifying scenario, when they are imprisoned by a four-person cult. They claim that either one of the two parents, or their daughter, must die in order to prevent the end of the world.

As you’d expect from one of the best M Night Shyamalan movies, it’s twisty and fascinating. It also contains a tremendous performance by Dave Bautista as the physically imposing but softly-spoken leader of the home invaders. We think Dave Bautista is the best wrestler turned actor, and this movie proves it.

The rest of the Knock at the Cabin cast is worthy of praise too, with Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge shining as the parents determined to protect their daughter from this cult.

