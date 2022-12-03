The Avatar 2 release date is getting closer and closer, but what’s the plan for when it’s been and gone? How many more Avatar movies will James Cameron be making?

The Avatar movie series began way back – well over a decade ago – in 2009. With astonishing visual effects work utilised in a pioneering way, the science fiction movie changed the cinema landscape and became the highest grossing movie of all time, along the way. It told the story of Jake Sully, a marine in the distant future, who learnt to live within an alien culture on the planet Pandora, appreciating their way of life.

Now, audiences are set to return to Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water. This long-anticipated sequel will continue the story of the first movie, and will provide a greater look at the diversity of life on Pandora focussing on the planet’s oceans. But after that action movie‘s done, what’s next for Cameron’s epic saga? How many Avatar movies will there be?

How many Avatar movies will there be?

As it stands, after Avatar 2 there will be one more Avatar movie for certain. So, that means that we’re definitely getting a trilogy of Avatar movies. After that things are a little more uncertain.

Two more sequels after Avatar 3 have been pencilled in and already have scheduled release dates. However, unlike Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 (which have both already been filmed) whether or not these end up getting made will depend on the financial success of Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. If those two epic drama movies are a commercial hit, then Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will also be made, and Avatar 5 would release December 22, 2028.

Beyond that, Cameron has said that he’d be willing to make an Avatar 6 and Avatar 7. But, again, whether or not there’s demand for those further sequels will depend on box-office results of the rest of the franchise up until that point.

So, we’re definitely getting an an Avatar 3. Beyond that, further sequels will depends on the commercial success of the franchise. Whether we end up with only three Avatar movies or seven, audiences are going to get more of Pandora than they might have ever expected.

