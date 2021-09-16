Gwendoline Christie joins Addams Family Netflix series as villain

Gwendoline Christie is getting creepy, cooky, and altogether spooky. The former Game of Thrones actor has joined Tim Burton’s The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.

As Larrisa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy, where our Wednesday Addams will be attending tutelage, it sounds like Christie might be one of the antagonists of the Netflix TV series. Larrisa’s disliked the spooky family since her time as a student, where she failed to get along with a young Morticia Addams. What better way to work out latent grudges than targeting those people’s children?

In the show, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) has to balance her lessons with controlling psychic abilities, solving strange murders, and figure out some family mystery that’s been lingering for decades. Though the premise might suggest otherwise, this still a family affair. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán are playing Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively, while Isaac Ordonez. George Burcea, and Victor Dorobantu are portraying Pugsley, Lurch, and Thing. Tommie Earl Jenkins, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Iman Marson, and William Houston are among actors attached in unspecified roles for what’s sounding like quite the large production.

Al Gough and Miles Millar, the minds behind Superman small screen drama Smallville, are showrunners. Burton is directing the series, in what’ll be his first time taking the chair for TV, and, indeed, his first project for a streaming service, since it’s a Netflix exclusive.

Wednesday is the first live-action The Addams Family adaptation since 1998’s The New Addams Family, which only lasted one season. Two animated movies have been made in recent times, with the second due this October.

