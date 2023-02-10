Who is the actor that plays Rhys in You? You season 4 part 1 has arrived on Netflix, and it sees Penn Badgeley’s Joe Goldberg make a trip to the UK.

While in the new country (with his latest identity), Joe Goldberg meets plenty of new faces, and the latest season of the TV series turns the tables on the serial killer. Instead of being the murder, in You season 4 Goldberg finds himself to be the one in danger as he navigates London.

Among all the chaos and confusion (and, yes, murder) a new cast of characters has been making waves, and among them, Rhys Montrose. But who plays Rhys in You?

Who plays Rhys Montrose in You?

Rhys Montrose is played by British actor Ed Speelers in You. If you recognise Speelers, that’s probably because the actor was the lead star in the 2006 fantasy movie Eragon. More recently, he has had a main role in the drama series Outlander.

However, 2023 is shaping up to be Speelers’ biggest year yet, with his role in the thriller series You a Rhys Montrose, and his role in Star Trek: Picard season 3. In the latest season of the Star Trek series, he stars as Jack Crusher and has one of the main roles in the show.

So, if 2023 is anything to go by then we can expect to be seeing plenty more of Ed Speelers on our screens, not least when You continues with You season 4 part 2. For more on You, check out our You season 4 review, as well as our rundown of everyone who dies in You season 4, in addition to our explainer on will Love return in You season 4, and who is Joe’s stalker in You season 4.