You season 4 begins filming for Netflix

Everyone’s favourite stalker, Joe Goldberg, is coming back to our small screens. Taking to social media, the streaming service Netflix has revealed that the hit drama series, You, starring Penn Badgley as a twisted and murderous romantic has now entered into production for its fourth season.

Based on the book series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, You has been a massing hit since premiering in 2018 on the streamer. Telling the story of a book enthusiast Joe in his search for the ‘one’, the psychological thriller is packed with addictive drama and suspense that always manages to leave viewers begging for more. Season 3 of the TV series dropped in 2021, and earned critical praise holding a certified fresh rating at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Several months since the last entry in the series, filming for season 4 is now underway. Posting a picture of a clapboard to Instagram, the official account for the show revealed the production milestone to fans. Along with the blood-spattered pic, the attached caption reads: “Feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production.”

You can see the original Instagram post below:

The picture also reveals that after his time directing three episodes in the previous season of the Netflix series, John Scott (American Horror Story) is returning for Joe’s next chapter, and will be helming the upcoming episode. Besides Scott’s involvement, not much else is revealed in the pic regarding the plot for season 4.

The last season ended with Joe killing his equally twisted wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), and venturing off to Paris in search for his next victim to smother with toxic obsession. So, it is safe to say that no matter what twists and turns may come our way, season 4 may also be our first entry in the show to take place outside the US. Yep, that is right, Joe, the serial killer, is going international – so lock your doors.

No release date for Youseason 4 has been confirmed just yet. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more. In the meantime, here are our guides to Shadow and Bone season 2, and Emily in Paris season 3.