Yellowstone season 5 will be “smooth sailing”, hopes star

Nothing is ever simple in the world of Yellowstone, as four seasons of the drama series have shown so far. But, with the Yellowstone season 5 release date pending, one of the stars of the show has spoken of his hope for an easy ride going forward.

Yellowstone is a hugely popular show which combines all the best elements of a western movie, with the benefits of long-form storytelling that you get with a TV series. It helps to have the star power of Kevin Costner to lean on, too, of course.

For Jefferson White and his Yellowstone character Jimmy Hurstam, it’s not been the most straightforward of journeys so far. In an interview with TVLine, White revealed how he hopes his character can have a more happy time in the next season of the streaming service hit.

“He chose Emily, and he chose this new life in Texas,” White said. “I cross my fingers that it’s smooth sailing for him because it’s a beautiful thing. It’s the first time in his life he has a little bit of agency.”

White definitely has a part to play in the upcoming season, but wasn’t giving much away: “There’s certainly more Jimmy in store. Whether it’s Montana or Texas, you’ll have to wait and find out.”

