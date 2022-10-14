James Bond is joining the Yellowstone universe for prequel series

The cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spin-off prequel series, called 1923, has been rounding out recently and the latest addition is James Bond himself – Timothy Dalton. The series will be led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The cast also includes James Badge Dale (13 Hours, The Empty Man), Robert Patrick (Terminator), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), and Jennifer Ehle (Pride & Prejudice, Saint Maud). The series will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family before the events of Yellowstone. It was a time of many challenges – pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression – which all plague the Mountain West.

Timothy Dalton will portray Donald Whitfield – a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants. As well as Bond, Dalton is known for varied roles including Hot Fuzz and Penny Dreadful. In the 1980s he starred in Flash Gordon and Jane Eyre before becoming Bond in 1987’s The Living Daylights.

1923 will be the second Yellowstone prequel spin-off after 1883, which starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. Confusingly, there is also reportedly going to be another series in the same universe, called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, starring David Oyelowo. And finally (for now, at least), there’s going to be another spin-off set in the modern day called 6666, set on a famous ranch in Texas known as the Four Sixes.

Paramount say that; “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

We at The Digital Fix will endeavour to keep you abreast of all of the Yellowstone prequels and spin-offs, no matter how confusing they make them! In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Westerns.