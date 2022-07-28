Robert Patrick says “it would be interesting” to play T-1000 again

After starring as the villain in the ‘90s movie Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Robert Patrick has gone on to amass a further 160 credits in the film industry, but there’s still a chance he could reprise his iconic role as T-1000 in the future. In an exclusive interview with The Digital Fix, Patrick admitted he would never say never to a return to the science fiction movie franchise, and has some ideas of how it could play out.

Patrick’s chilling portrayal of the deadly T-1000 assassin goes down in cinematic history as one of the most fearsome bad guys of all time. To this day, the Terminator movies are still coming, and we’ve seen the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton return to the franchise, so there’s no reason why Patrick couldn’t be next.

We spoke to the legendary actor recently about his new horror movie What Josiah Saw, which is coming to the streaming service Shudder next month. Naturally, the topic of his iconic turn as T-1000 came up though, and we asked him if he would ever consider coming back to the thriller movie franchise.

“I’m on the record as saying no, and then I’m on the record as saying yes. Right now, anything is possible. I would never say never to anything,” Patrick said. “I would wonder how I would approach it now. I’ve got almost 170 [credits] now. There’s a lot of work and I’ve grown as an actor now.”

“Obviously, the downside of a 40 year career is that physically I’m not the same specimen I was back in the day. So that would need addressing,” Patrick admitted. “But the way I was helped back then [with technology], certainly I could be helped again now. So it would be interesting for me.”

Of course, this got us pretty excited, and we started thinking about the possibility of the T-1000 taking on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s original android again. Patrick however, had other ideas.

“Or maybe just me, you know? Maybe they get someone else to go up against me,” Patrick concluded. Did somebody say T-1000 spin-off movie? It was us, we said it.