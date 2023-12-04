The best horse rider in the Yellowstone cast will shock you

When it comes to rootin’ tootin’ cowboy shows, no one does it better than Taylor Sheridan. But who’s the real star of Yellowstone? If your answer is Kevin Costner as John Dutton, you’re wrong. It’s all about the horses.

Famously, Sheridan provides his own horses for Yellowstone, using his own ranch for filming. The showrunner opened up about how he managed to get the Yellowstone cast on horseback in an interview with Deadline, and mentioned who makes the best horse rider.

“I put them all through pretty rigorous riding,” he said. “Ironically, the person who gets to ride the least, Kelly Reilly, is the best rider.” Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, grew up riding horses — not unlike her Yellowstone character.

By contrast, Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom in the drama series, “pretty much had never seen a horse,” Sheridan added. “I put him on one in an arena and I remember, we had him out there two or three days in a row.”

Sheridan then went on the explain that “horseback riding is all about trust between horse and rider. If at any point that animal doesn’t want you on its back or doesn’t want to go there, you’re not on its back and it’s not going there.”

With Yellowstone season 5 part 2 being the final season, hopefully we’ll be able to get a glimpse of Beth saddling up once more before the show ends.

