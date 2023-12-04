The best horse rider in the Yellowstone cast will shock you

Naturally, drama series Yellowstone involves a lot of horse riding. But the best horse rider out of the whole cast might surprise you.

yellowstone-horses
Charlotte Colombo's Avatar

Published:

Yellowstone 

When it comes to rootin’ tootin’ cowboy shows, no one does it better than Taylor Sheridan. But who’s the real star of Yellowstone? If your answer is Kevin Costner as John Dutton, you’re wrong. It’s all about the horses.

Famously, Sheridan provides his own horses for Yellowstone, using his own ranch for filming. The showrunner opened up about how he managed to get the Yellowstone cast on horseback in an interview with Deadline, and mentioned who makes the best horse rider.

“I put them all through pretty rigorous riding,” he said. “Ironically, the person who gets to ride the least, Kelly Reilly, is the best rider.” Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, grew up riding horses — not unlike her Yellowstone character.

By contrast, Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom in the drama series, “pretty much had never seen a horse,” Sheridan added. “I put him on one in an arena and I remember, we had him out there two or three days in a row.”

Sheridan then went on the explain that “horseback riding is all about trust between horse and rider. If at any point that animal doesn’t want you on its back or doesn’t want to go there, you’re not on its back and it’s not going there.”

With Yellowstone season 5 part 2 being the final season, hopefully we’ll be able to get a glimpse of Beth saddling up once more before the show ends.

YouTube Thumbnail

But if you can’t wait for Yellowstone season 5 part 2, check out our guides to the Yellowstone 1923 cast, Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date, Yellowstone 1883 season 2 release date, and the Yellowstone 6666 release date.

Charlotte is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix. Working primarily with the news team, she helps cover the latest happenings across the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars.  She also keeps her co-workers updated on the latest social media trends (partly against their will).
Charlotte graduated with an MA in Magazine Journalism in 2021 from City, University of London, but she's been covering entertainment, lifestyle, and the internet as a freelance journalist since 2020. Her previous bylines include The Independent, VICE, Stylist, Glamour, Metro.co.uk, and The Daily Dot, among others. Before The Digital Fix, she interned at Business Insider, and since joining the team, she has covered events like Comic-Con, London Film Festival, and Star Wars Celebration. Just don't ask her about Five Nights at Freddy's and the Bite of '87.