Yellowjackets season 2 scene was so gruesome even the actors threw up

Yellowjackets is back, and one of the best drama series of recent years still knows how to turn our stomachs. If you’ve yet to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2, then look away now. And if you have seen it, you might want to look away anyway.

The conclusion of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 saw Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) take a bite out of the frozen ear of her dead friend Jackie (Ella Purnell), and episode 2 pushes that even further.

It’s tough for the audience to watch, but it was also tough for the Yellowjackets cast who have to bring the TV series‘ most intense scenes to life.

Nélisse told Entertainment Weekly it was “definitely shocking” for the cast when they stepped on set in order to film the latest cannibalism scenes in the thriller series.

She said: “Even though we were eating fake, like, rice paper, the image was so vivid. What we were picking at seemed so real that our brains couldn’t decipher and we were all gagging as soon as they called cut. It was gross.”

Scream cast member Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Taissa in Yellowjackets, explained just how far the cast’s disgust stretched. “It was rice paper for the skin and then the inside was jackfruit. The consistency felt like flesh. A couple people threw up. And if you think that’s bad, it’s only episode 2.”

Co-showrunner Ashley Lyle said it was important to set the tone for the season to come in these early episodes. “We had a lot of conversations early on in the writers’ room and we were like: ‘Let’s just go crazy early and announce our intentions’. We’re setting the bar there and then we’re gonna try to top it.”

Better stock up on sick bags. One of the toughest TV series of recent years is back, and it’s as bloody as ever.

