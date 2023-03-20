Is Yellowjackets season 2 streaming? How to watch the horror series

Is Yellowjackets season 2 streaming? Often lazily described as Lost for teenagers — because Lost is Lost for teenagers — Yellowjackets is one of the best shows we’ve seen in quite some time.

In case you’ve missed the TV series, Yellowjackets follows a group of teenagers desperately trying to survive after their plane crashes in the remote wilderness. But wait, there’s more because it’s also set in the present day, and we see how the teens have grown after they were rescued, and slowly we’re learning all their dark secrets.

Now, though, the Yellowjackets season 2 release date is upon us, and we’re set to learn even more about how the teens survived in the mountains (spoilers, it may involve cannibalism). Anyway, that’s not why you’re here. You’re here to learn if Yellowjackets season 2 is streaming.

Is Yellowjackets season 2 streaming?

In the US, Yellowjackets season 2 will be available to watch on Showtime from March 26. Unfortunately, you’re not going to be able to binge it, though, because it’s being released weekly, not all at once.

Here in the UK, you can watch Yellowjackets season 2 on Paramount Plus from March 26, and again, it’s being released weekly, so you can’t binge it all at once.

Is Yellowjackets on Netflix?

No, Yellowjackets is not on Netflix, and it most likely never will be, as it’s a Showtime original. If you want to stream it, you’ll have to either sign up for Showtime or, if you’re in the UK, you’ll need a Paramount Plus account. What’s that you’ve not got one well, we can help you out there.

Paramount Plus costs £6.99 or $9.99 per month. You can also get a seven-day free trial which is pretty great.

